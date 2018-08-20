Thanks to Patti Davis for reminding us of a more civil time in our recent past, when presidents and the media were not at each other’s throats [“My father would never have stood for this,” op-ed, Aug. 16]. I, too, cannot imagine attendees at one of President Ronald Reagan’s rallies giving the middle finger to Sam Donaldson or Helen Thomas, even though they were hardly supporters of his. But President Trump is not the creator of this modern-day vitriol, even if he may be an enabler. Somewhere between the 1980 and 2016 elections, the media lost a great deal of its professionalism, and the public backlash is partially responsible for propelling Mr. Trump to victory.

To put it another way, Reagan might not have been as antagonistic to Jim Acosta or Don Lemon as Mr. Trump is, but the latter would not have been as abrasive to Mr. Donaldson or Thomas, either.

Constantinos E. Scaros, Newmanstown, Pa.