Ralph Northam is the former governor of Virginia. He just doesn’t know it yet.

His governorship ended, as a practical matter, on Friday night, when he acknowledged he was in a just-surfaced 1984 photograph from his medical school yearbook of one man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

The Democratic governor attempted weakly to apologize in written and video statements Friday, and then, bizarrely, attempted Saturday to retract his admission.

But his flailing doesn’t much matter, because he has been denounced and disowned by his fellow Democrats; his only path forward as governor is as pariah and laughingstock.

The outpouring against Northam by his fellow Democrats has been overwhelming: members of the Virginia congressional delegation and Democratic caucuses in the state legislature, the former governor, the incoming head of the Democratic Governors Association, the mayor of Richmond, presidential candidates, Virginia’s legislative black caucus, the NAACP and a who’s who of activists on the left.

Rejecting Northam’s (weak) attempts at an apology, former senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) put it best: “It’s not about apologizing, governor, it’s about having failed to reveal and explain your deep racist past as you ran as a Democrat in the 21st century.”

Northam must think this terribly unfair. He has lived admirably: Army doctor treating those wounded in the Persian Gulf War, pediatrician who volunteered at a children’s hospice. But some things should disqualify people from public service — a Nazi salute, sexual assault, preying on children and, yes, dressing as a Klansman or in blackface — and it doesn’t matter if it happened 35 years ago.

The Democrats’ swift and severe reaction is reassuring. They have said allegations of past misconduct made Alabama’s failed Senate candidate Roy Moore, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and, above all, President Trump unfit to serve, but they are holding their own to account as well. This isn’t about politics but about right and wrong.

Republicans, fitfully, appear to be coming to terms with this, too, even as they continue to avert their gaze from Trump’s behavior. Last week, Florida Secretary of State Mike Ertel, recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), resigned when a 2005 photo of him in blackface surfaced. The previous week, House Republicans, after years of tolerating the racist antics of Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), stripped him of his committee assignments and supported a resolution condemning white supremacy (though they dodged a full censure of King).

The #MeToo movement has felled nine members of Congress and scores of others in politics and journalism, Megyn Kelly was forced out at NBC after she defended blackface, and efforts to purge Confederate icons (an idea Northam supported and his 2017 opponent, Ed Gillespie, opposed) have proliferated.

Some might think this all a witch hunt, to use the president’s term of art, but it is, at least in part, a salutary backlash against what Trump represents. Appalled by his racism, his vulgarity and his appalling treatment of women, we are reacting by holding public officials (and hopefully ourselves) to a higher standard. We are cleansing ourselves for the sins of Trump.

Likely the purge goes too far at times. Many Democrats seethe at the way Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) railroaded her colleague Al Franken (D-Minn.) from the Senate. But the reinvigorated movement to hold public officials accountable for actions past and present means that Americans are not letting Trump define downward acceptable behavior: Republicans’ tribal loyalty lets him get away with disgusting behavior, but we are not letting it become normalized.

Those on the right were poised to pounce on Democrats for failing to denounce Northam after they asserted the relevance of Kavanaugh’s behavior 35 years ago and Moore’s behavior about 40 years ago. Right-wing blogger Erick Erickson tweeted Friday that Democrats were “doubling down defending” Northam and said those who think wearing a Make America Great Again cap “makes you racist are really quiet” about Northam.

But as an avalanche of condemnation quickly built, Erickson deleted that last tweet “because the reaction proves me wrong.”

Certainly, Democrats could do better. Party figures have been slow to criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for using the anti-Semitic dual-loyalty slander to say those who supported a bill countering anti-Israel boycotts “forgot what country they represent.”

But their reaction to Northam shows they won’t excuse in fellow partisans behavior (even 35 years distant) they condemn in Trump acolytes such as Corey A. Stewart (a pal of white supremacists who had Trump’s backing in his unsuccessful GOP Senate bid in Virginia) and DeSantis (who won despite telling voters not to “monkey this up” by electing his African American opponent). Hopefully Republicans, in small gestures such as their belated denunciation of King, are beginning to think about purging the greater poison Trump has injected into their party.

We are better than what Trump makes us appear to be.

