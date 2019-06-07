The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra with Music Director Marin Alsop perform a concert version of Mozart's The Magic Flute at the Strathmore Music Center in Maryland in 2010. (Evy Mages/FOR THE WASHINGTON POST)

Regarding the June 5 letter “The Baltimore Symphony’s leadership must resign”:

The issues facing the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are daunting. Typical of large orchestras in the United States, ticket sales cover only a third of operating costs. Annual losses have been between $1.5 million and $3 million. These figures take into account the maximum annual support allowed by law from the Baltimore Symphony Endowment Trust, of which I am a member.

I have been deeply involved with the BSO for many years. The current management is the best the BSO has had in a long time. However, average attendance at classical concerts is less than 60 percent of capacity. Just ask the musicians. They see it every night from the stage. Another major contributor to the deficit is that the musicians annually receive nine weeks of paid vacation, two weeks of relief pay and 120 sick days.

Nothing can bridge the annual BSO deficit except a much larger endowment. For the BSO to survive in its current form, the endowment needs an additional $40 million — now.

The Meyerhoff family offered a $4 million challenge grant to raise funds for the endowment. We met with or called every large foundation in Baltimore and at least two dozen of Baltimore’s wealthiest citizens. We came away empty-handed. No one was interested in investing more than $250,000 in the BSO.

The BSO’s house is on fire. Who is going to come to the rescue?

Joseph Meyerhoff II, Baltimore

The writer is a trustee of the Baltimore Symphony Endowment Trust.