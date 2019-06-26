Thanks to Anne Midgette for reporting on how the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians are trying to hold it together during the unfortunate lockout imposed by the BSO management [“Baltimore orchestra locks out musicians,” Style, June 18].

As a Maryland resident, taxpayer and arts lover, I am seriously ticked off at BSO management for what seems like bad faith. Earlier this year, Peter Kjome, the BSO’s president and chief executive, repeatedly advocated additional funding for the orchestra from the Maryland legislature, and he praised the legislature when the funding was passed. It was heartening to see labor and management successfully come together to jointly advocate a solution to the orchestra’s financial problems, including a task force to look at the orchestra’s long-term financial stability.

But then, just days after the funding was approved, Mr. Kjome canceled the summer season and locked out the musicians. Mr. Kjome cited concerns that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) might not release the funds. But it sure seems as though BSO management used the governor’s public equivocation to do what it has wanted to do all along: cut the season and cut the musicians’ pay, just as BSO management proposed back in October.

Mr. Kjome should use his clout — and the clout of other BSO supporters — to persuade the governor to release the funds and get the task force going. His failure to do so, after so publicly and repeatedly advocating the funding, smacks of bad faith. The BSO musicians and Maryland taxpayers deserve better.

Lynn Rhinehart, Silver Spring

