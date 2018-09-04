I don’t understand the elitist, “let them eat cake” attitude of the Sept. 1 editorial “It’s okay to be cash-free.” Note that the banning of cash transactions is clearly a gentrification strategy to keep out the riffraff and has been imposed most clearly in new developments such as the Wharf. I have encountered only a few businesses there that take cash, such as CVS and Shake Shack. It should be a federal law for all businesses to accept cash. This is not rocket science, folks. The wording is clearly on the currency for a reason, and no private entity has a reason to violate that for private reasons.

The lack of acceptance of cash is a relatively new thing. Yes, it does cause inconvenience and expense and the hazard of theft to businesses, but most businesses have been dealing with this since the country’s founding. Bodegas, other small shops and convenience stores still deal in cash. A few stores still do not accept credit or debit cards.

The editorial was insulting and demeaning. Banning no-cash stores is not “a short-term fix”; it is required by the terms and conditions actually stated on Federal Reserve notes. Saying let them go to Bank on DC, which is still being organized, is sophistry.

I urge the D.C. Council and mayor to reject this “let them eat cake” attitude.

Joel Pomerantz, Silver Spring