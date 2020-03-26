There is no real good news in all of this, only a ray of hope and a dose of palliation, provided by the $2 trillion economic rescue plan that passed the Senate late Wednesday night and now heads to the House. Sprawling, hastily drafted, full of design imperfections known and yet to be discovered, this legislation is nevertheless a thing of beauty, because it passed 96 to 0, with the votes of everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the left to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on the right. Pragmatism prevailed in a crisis, which means there is life in democracy — American-style, yet. People did the right thing when they could have just played politics.

In policy terms, the bill provides at least short-term aid where it is needed most: to state governments, hospitals, small businesses, the newly unemployed, public transit. Except for necessary restraint imposed on stock buybacks and executive compensation for companies that receive loans and grants, it reflects the no-fault nature of the crisis, seeking to keep everyone in the economy going during a crisis for which no one is especially to blame. More aid may well be needed if the public health crisis lengthens, as many expect.

AD

AD

Potentially the most powerful provision is the one creating enough backing in the U.S. Treasury to support $4 trillion or more in Federal Reserve credit — for states, municipalities and companies not specifically covered by the law’s programs for airlines and small business. The Fed already signaled on Monday that it is preparing such a “Main Street Business Lending Program”; both the central bank and the Treasury Department must keep working to get it ready as soon as the bill officially becomes law. This lender-of-last-resort function may be crucial to ensure there will still be an economy left by the time the legislation’s direct cash support to consumers begins to have an impact.

The economic crash now upon us is not the result of a discrete institutional malfunction; to the contrary, it is happening because so many individuals and firms are doing the right thing for public health. Still, the coronavirus crisis has exposed structural vulnerabilities across government and the private sector, from an unconscionably unwieldy patchwork of unemployment insurance systems to, yes, the lack of health coverage unlinked to employment. Wisely, lawmakers chose not to try to solve those chronic problems in the heat of this moment. After the crisis abates, all of them, and more, will need to be addressed, while shoring up the long-term financial stability of governments — state, local and federal. Then, too, Americans will need a spirit that emphasizes results over recriminations, having learned from this still-unfinished ordeal that, whether in times of comfort or catastrophe, we are all in this together.

Read more:

AD