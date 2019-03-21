The March 14 Metro article “Zoo security fencing that reduces pedestrian access is approved” indicated that the proposal to extend security fencing around the National Zoo was, after extended debate, approved by the National Capital Planning Commission, which cited in its explanation for granting the approval “an effort to enhance safety and security . . . and better protect the animal collection.”

Am I to infer that the purpose of a “fence” is to “enhance safety and security . . . and better protect” whatever is behind it?

A revolutionary concept.

Kevin Sweeney, Manassas