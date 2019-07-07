The July 1 editorial about local low-flying air traffic noise, “Silence the roar,” mentioned legislators “pushing hard for a decrease in helicopter” — or “rotary-wing” — “flight frequency and an increase in altitude” as helpful toward a solution. But the latter suggestion is no real panacea: The rotary-wing aircraft will still harass during descent and ascent, no matter the altitude from which they cruise to get here.

Barring prohibition of the traffic completely (outside of emergency, of course), limiting flight paths to above the Potomac River can help. In Virginia, most of this rotary-wing traffic is by the Marine Corps’ HMX-1, flying out of Marine Corps Base Quantico. HMX-1 (the “White Top” squadron) uses Interstate 95 and then Interstate 395 as its default flight path for all flight missions in and out of the District. The Potomac River is a a parallel and equally convenient route.

The best solution is elimination of the flights altogether, but compromise is not impossible.

Rocky Semmes, Alexandria

