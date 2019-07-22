Nancy Gibbs is the director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University.

Like much of the Bible and all great drama, presidential races are a contest between hope and fear. Both Democrats and Republicans have pulled these two levers as it suited their needs: John F. Kennedy warned of missile gaps, Ronald Reagan promised morning in America. But at this moment of acute political discomfort, no choice is more fateful for both parties, or more complicated.

For President Trump, like any incumbent, it is harder to run on fear after you’ve had four years to Make America Great Again, bragged about your great economy, claimed the North Korean threat has been neutralized and the swamps drained. But appeals to fear come so naturally to him that he finds himself attacking duly elected congresswomen, war heroes, witch hunts and much of the national security infrastructure whose actual mission is keeping us safe.

He does, however, have a rancid genius for stoking fear and then responding to it. He talked so much about violence during his campaign that fear of crime rose for the first time in years, though the actual crime rate was at all-time lows. Once in office, he threatened Kim Jong Un with “fire and fury” before announcing that they’d traded friendship rings and fallen in love; China is somehow both our ruthless competitor and our great benefactor, since as Trump has noted, “We’ve taken in tens of billions of dollars in tariffs from China.”

If this is all incoherent, that’s okay. Fear is often irrational; but so, for that matter, is hope. That’s part of their power.

So Democrats heading back to the debate stage have a calculation to make: Do people want a fighter or a uniter? The fighter deploys fear of the enemy; the uniter speaks to hope for us all. For all her policy papers, Elizabeth Warren, like Bernie Sanders, is all about the fight. Private equity firms, she charges, are “vampires” guilty of “legalized looting,” Facebook must be broken up and Big Oil made to pay. Kamala D. Harris wants it both ways: She’s the fierce prosecutor with a 3 a.m. worry list: the fear of the rent you can’t pay, the medicine you can’t afford, the student debt you can’t cover and the gun violence you can’t avoid. But she also launched her campaign declaring, “We are better than this,” and leverages her own multiethnic story as a testament to how e pluribus becomes unum.

Candidates such as Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg, trying to appeal to our better angels, might be accused of bringing a feather to a gunfight, not because it’s true — appeals to common purpose have fierce moral power — but because it’s an easy narrative. The harder narrative is the promise of policies that work. The moonshot anniversary reminded Americans what national ambition tasted like; but a Georgetown University survey last year found that people have more confidence in Amazon and Google than in Congress or the White House. California pulled the plug on high-speed rail; China is barreling ahead on 5G and artificial intelligence while we argue over a wall. Fixing health care, expanding child care, and making cities smarter and energy cleaner are worthy goals; but Democrats unspooling ambitious plans are likely to run into taxpayers wary of moonbeams.

This was not always the case; the belief that the optimist almost always wins was anchored in the landmark 1990 study by University of Pennsylvania psychologists Harold Zullow and Martin Seligman. Analyzing convention acceptance speeches, they found that in 18 of 22 presidential races, from William McKinley in 1900 through Reagan in 1984, the more upbeat candidate prevailed. (Three of the four exceptions were Franklin D. Roosevelt, who would have sounded clueless stargazing through a Depression and global war.) Optimism, they found, was a better predictor of success than polls or fundraising.

And so Bill Clinton was the Man from Hope and George W. Bush declared, “I’m an optimist,” and candidates on right and left battled over whose sunny side was up. But fast-forward 24 years from Clinton’s first victory: Seligman wrote in 2016 that though Hillary Clinton was, by his metrics, the more positive candidate, “optimism doesn’t predict winners anymore.”

Instead, we got “America is a hellhole,” as Trump said a month before he launched his campaign. It isn’t just fear he feeds, but its more useful sibling, anger. Fear shuts you down, sends you into hiding; anger spins you up, spurs you to fight. The president now exalts “the Squad” — four young Democratic congresswomen — as a handy symbol of all things scary: youth, minority ethnicity, female power and certitude. Some of those qualities might scare some Democrats, too, which I suspect Trump is counting on, perhaps not to convert voters but to discourage them.

But Democrats don’t have to promise a moonshot. At the moment, ambitions too grand can themselves feel like a threat. Optimistic candidates can celebrate American ingenuity in solving problems without upending capitalism; promote both compassion and compliance in immigration law; restore institutions poisoned by partisanship, invoking deep shared values that underlie surface conflicts. That, too, was part of the moonshot: not just what government is capable of but what individuals are, too.

Trump’s presidency has taught many of us things about our country that we’d rather not know. That knowledge itself is frightening. Hope sometimes needs fear as its fuel. Perhaps the candidate who can best harness both is the one we need to lead us out of here.