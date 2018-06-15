One of my favorite features in The Post is Christopher Elliott’s Navigator column in the Travel section. His articles on travel and consumer issues are informative and useful. In particular, I appreciate that Mr. Elliott is looking out for the consumer — something sorely missing from today’s landscape.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.