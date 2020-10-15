That appears well within reach, with Republicans facing stiffer-than-expected Senate challenges in such red bastions as South Carolina, Montana and Alaska. In an analysis this week of the state of the map, Jessica Taylor of the authoritative Cook Political Report declared Democrats to be “the clear favorite to flip control of the Senate.”

Record turnout for early voting — including 11-hour lines in Georgia, where both Senate seats are up for grabs — is another worrisome portent for Republicans. Women and African Americans are showing up in disproportionate numbers.

So some Republicans are making a new line of argument, one that embattled Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) voiced recently in an interview with Politico: “The best check on a Biden presidency is for Republicans to have a majority in the Senate. And I do think ‘checks and balances’ does resonate with North Carolina voters.”

It is not clear where Tillis gets that idea. I checked, and the last time his state voted for one party’s candidate for president and the other’s for Senate was in 1968, when it went for Republican Richard M. Nixon and elected Democrat Samuel J. Ervin to a third term in the upper house.

As the nation has grown more polarized, ticket-splitting has long been on a decline. In 2016, for the first time in a U.S. presidential election year, every state that had a Senate race on the ballot voted for the same party for both Senate and president.

“The small number of people who continue to split their votes can nonetheless have a big impact,” says William G. Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. But that assumes a contest is close enough that what happens on the margins matters.

So is there any way for endangered Senate Republicans to just bail on the top of the ticket?

In 1996, when GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole fell far short in his bid to unseat President Bill Clinton, Republicans actually picked up two seats in the Senate.

The House, where Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) was speaker, did not fare as well. Republicans lost a handful of seats, though they managed to hang on to the majority that they had won two years earlier.

I caught up recently with Trent Lott, the retired Mississippi Republican who succeeded Dole as Senate majority leader in 1996, and asked him whether there were lessons from those years that might apply today.

“It’s a very different time, and I watch with a lot of fear and trepidation,” he told me.

Lott said his survival strategy was a simple one: getting stuff done.

That meant cutting deals with the White House and congressional Democrats. Together, they raised the minimum wage, got all the appropriations bills finished on time (which hasn’t happened since) and passed a massive revision of the welfare system.

“The fact that we were producing results and kept our eyes on the ball really helped us,” Lott recalled.

This caused no small amount of heartburn among some in his party, Lott was told, he said, and members told him: “Y’all are doing all this stuff, and it’s helping Clinton and it hurts Dole.”

With Election Day fewer than three weeks away, it is probably too late for Lott’s eventual successor as majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), to rack up big achievements, beyond putting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. And although confirming Barrett is likely to energize the Republican base, it may energize the other side as well.

Most urgent, Lott said, is action on the covid-19 crisis that has gripped the nation for more than seven months. Negotiations for a relief measure don’t seem to be going anywhere, though Trump has said he would like to see a package that is bigger than the $1.8 trillion that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has proposed.

So far, Senate Republicans are resisting. “I’m proposing what we think is appropriate,” McConnell said Thursday. “My members think what we laid out, a half a trillion dollars, highly targeted, is the best way to go.”

Finding their way to a deal is the best thing the Republicans could do right now to save themselves come Nov. 3. More important, it’s the best thing lawmakers of both parties could do to serve the people who elected them.