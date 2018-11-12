I do not know if others are as confused as I am. We have had five or six terrorist attacks in the United States in the past few weeks. No one calls them terrorist attacks, but these are just that. President Trump wants to spend billions to build a wall and up to $200 million to send troops to guard the southern border. This is being done to protect us from alleged terrorists from Mexico. Why are the Democrats not screaming that these are irresponsible expenditures? Why are the Republicans not joining?

We can only imagine the benefits that would come from reasonable gun control and programs to prevent such tragic events. Let us go after the real terrorists and not some alleged threat.

Nat Finkelstein, Chevy Chase

Again, a mass shooting proves that what it takes to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun is to take guns out of the hands of the bad guys, the impulsive, the untrained, the mentally ill. Again an armed, trained member of the police was not able to stop the bad guy, losing his life in the process. Thoughts and prayers never stopped a single bullet — pass sensible gun control now!

Coryn Weigle, Alexandria