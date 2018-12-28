A rat looks for food in a trash can at 15th Street and Vermont Avenue NW in the District. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Addison Lantz is a paralegal in the Legal and Corporate Affairs Department of the PETA Foundation.

As any Washingtonian can attest, this city has rats. In my eight years here, including 2½ in Ward 1, where rodent-related calls are the most frequent, I’ve seen my share.

Even though there are effective, humane, long-term solutions regarding rats, the District continues to throw money away on fixes that don’t work, as has been demonstrated time and again. If they did, the Department of Health wouldn’t be preparing to waste more than $900,000 on another nonstarter: equipping exterminators with mobile devices that use geolocation to track complaints in real time.

What’s next? Drones?

Other methods aren’t just ineffective; they’re also cruel.

The city has tried suffocating rats, but poisoning is still the go-to choice. Rat poison is an anticoagulant that causes a slow death from internal bleeding. It can also be ingested by nontarget animals, including protected wildlife, dogs and cats — and by children.

Recently, one of my dogs caught a rat that was dying slowly after having been poisoned. I’ve had to call animal control about dead and dying rats more times than I can remember.

For all the challenges that our rat population presents, the most pressing one doesn’t originate at the Pentagon, in a bar or restaurant, in a basement in Petworth, on the White House lawn or at any of the other who-knows-how-many places where rats are found.

It originates with us.

I can’t begin to count the number of entire meals I’ve seen just thrown onto the sidewalks and in the parks, or how many times my neighbors have put out food for pigeons and stray cats.

The money wasted on killing rats instead should be used to inform the public about ways in which these extremely intelligent, empathetic and family-oriented survivors can be discouraged from taking up residence.

Posters in the Metro system already urge people not to throw food on the ground or feed pigeons and stray animals. Surely, there is room for signs that lay out these other humane, proven, long-term solutions for keeping rats in check: Put food and garbage in sturdy, well-sealed containers; seal cracks in walls and floors and spaces around doors, windows and plumbing; feed companion animals indoors and — it bears repeating — never feed wildlife.

The city will also soon experiment with ContraPest, an ingestible contraceptive that leaves rats sterile.

A proactive, compassionate campaign would make a bigger dent in the rat population than trying to annihilate them en masse, because the numbers don’t lie: It can’t be done.

Money would also be better spent on having the communal trash bins in targeted neighborhoods emptied more often. If the trash were collected more frequently, the number of rats would decline.

We can’t control the weather or curtail the District’s growing human population, but we can reduce rats’ food supply and make the areas in which we live, work and relax less inviting to them.

The track record speaks for itself. It’s time to use common sense.