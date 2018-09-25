Regarding Haben Girma’s Sept. 20 op-ed, “Can’t Texas spare 40 minutes for Helen Keller?” and Donna Bahorich’s online essay the same day, “I lead Texas’s education board. Here’s why we want to cut Hillary Clinton — and Barry Goldwater”:

It seemed disingenuous for Ms. Bahorich to defend the removal of certain historical figures in the proposed changes to the social-studies curriculum because it was done in the interest of saving time in the classroom. What the board chose to recommend for elimination — or, more important, what the board chose to save from the chopping block — was not without bias.

In the contentious section that recommended eliminating Ms. Clinton from the high school curriculum, it was also suggested that evangelist Billy Graham be removed. The board kept Graham and removed Ms. Clinton. Helen Keller was removed from the third-grade curriculum in the interest of time, despite a lack of individuals with disabilities within the curriculum.

Members of the Texas State Board of Education made difficult choices while trying to cull the social-studies curriculum, but it is problematic that the board would not fight to keep women and individuals from underrepresented groups in Texas classrooms.

Kristen M. Vogel, Friendswood, Tex.