There have been a number of recent articles in The Post about the in-process Purple Line, from “Purple Line firms plan to quit over disputes” [Metro, May 2] to “Throwing away money on the Purple Line” [Local Opinions, May 10] to “Purple Line firms negotiate with Md.” [Metro, May 22], among others. Touted in the first article as “the state’s largest transportation project, which . . . has drawn national attention as one of the most far-reaching [public-private partnerships] of any U.S. transit project,” it is more than two years behind schedule and half a billion dollars over budget

Given the challenges and cost overruns of the relatively popular Purple Line, why on earth is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) insistently pursuing the 50-year, $11 billion, exponentially larger, unpopular Interstate 495 and Interstate 270 public-private partnership project to expand and add luxury toll lanes to those roads [“Companies bid to lead I-270, Beltway project,” Metro, June 4]? Is there some magical thinking that does not see it falling prey to the problems of the struggling Purple Line project, which may never be completed? 

At a time of terrific strain on the state budget and dramatic changes in commuter behavior, the I-495 and I-270 project does not make sense and should be put on permanent hold. 

Lois Todhunter, Silver Spring