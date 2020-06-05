Given the challenges and cost overruns of the relatively popular Purple Line, why on earth is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) insistently pursuing the 50-year, $11 billion, exponentially larger, unpopular Interstate 495 and Interstate 270 public-private partnership project to expand and add luxury toll lanes to those roads [“Companies bid to lead I-270, Beltway project,” Metro, June 4]? Is there some magical thinking that does not see it falling prey to the problems of the struggling Purple Line project, which may never be completed?
At a time of terrific strain on the state budget and dramatic changes in commuter behavior, the I-495 and I-270 project does not make sense and should be put on permanent hold.
Lois Todhunter, Silver Spring