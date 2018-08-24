Students with their families unpack their vehicles to take their belongings into Elkton Hall during move-in day at the University of Maryland on Aug. 23 in College Park. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Jeffrey J. Selingo is to be complimented for his Aug. 20 Grade Point column, “Have fun at college, freshmen, but read this first,” in which he counseled first-year students about getting the most out of their college experience. He correctly stated that time management is one of the top challenges for those who struggle.

Indeed, the real difference between high school and college is the structured nature of the former and the wholly unstructured nature of the latter. I preached that to thousands of freshmen during my tenure as dean of freshmen at George Washington University. Some of them may still remember that 168 hours (24 x 7) are sufficient to achieve success both inside and outside the classroom. And most of their parents enjoyed that advice as well.

Fred Siegel, Washington