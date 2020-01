The Jan. 7 PowerPost article “As ACA turns 10, its cheerleaders are focused on the problems it didn’t fix” was incomplete. The biggest problem the Affordable Care Act has had wasn’t mentioned: Republicans have taken every step possible to destroy Obamacare, including voting in Congress dozens of times to “repeal and replace” it and challenging the ACA’s constitutionality in a suit now going to the Supreme Court. Were it not for Republican regulatory and payment changes that have driven health plans away from the ACA (and there have been many), greater competition among more insurers would lower premiums.