In their Feb. 28 Thursday Opinion essay, “Dangerous experiments, veiled in secrecy,” Marc Lipsitch and Tom Inglesby raised serious questions about U.S. interest in “experiments to enhance some of the world’s most lethal viruses by making them transmissible by air.”

Such work would appear to run counter to U.S. obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention, ratified by the United States in 1975.

The convention bans such work if it has “no justification for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes.” U.S. consideration, as Mr. Lipsitch and Mr. Inglesby warned, has been in secret, so Americans have not been presented with peaceful-purposes justification for the experiments. If such justification failed the laugh test, the convention would ban these experiments.

Nicholas Carrera, Frederick