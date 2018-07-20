Regarding George F. Will’s July 18 op-ed, “The president who put America last”:

Jeane Kirkpatrick referred to “San Francisco Democrats” because the Democrats had just held their convention in that city. Hogwash. It was an ugly reference to homosexuality. Mr. Will’s defense of Kirkpatrick is chivalrous, perhaps, but utterly unpersuasive.

My father, an architect, was blacklisted during the McCarthy era because he lived in the 1930s with some friends who had joined the Communist Party. (They had the best parties, an interesting artist community and some interesting ideas about solving social problems.) He was never a communist, and many of their housemates and guests were not communists.

I grew up with horror stories of my parents’ friends who lost their means of earning a living for even slighter or nonexistent association with communists.

To have a president of the United States sitting in the lap of the president of Russia is a bitter irony.

And please, don’t tell me that Vladimir Putin’s Russia has little in common with the Soviet Union.

Holliday Wagner, Accokeek