Regarding Brett Reistad’s Nov. 25 Local Opinions essay, “The Bladensburg Peace Cross is a fitting tribute”:

My family and I moved to College Park in 1960. We used the Peace Cross as a navigating landmark. We are humanists but are not offended by the statue. If the Peace Cross were a crucifix, we would agree that it should be removed.

If I, as a humanist, wanted to raise an issue with the Supreme Court, it would be the issue of “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance. That is an arrow to this humanist’s heart.

Deni Foster, College Park