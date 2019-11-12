Charles Murn, Washington

The Nov. 10 front-page article “Republicans try to steer inquiry away from Trump” reported that the House GOP members have concocted a strategy to redirect the responsibility for the Ukraine debacle from President Trump onto Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney by claiming they were running a rogue operation. That doesn’t seem to be a particularly well-thought-out plan.

AD

AD

They have been around Mr. Trump long enough to know not to expect support from him and to assume that if he thinks it will help his case, he will personally drive the bus. That gives no incentive to be a fall guy and considerable incentive to come clean in exchange for whatever legal immunity they may need.

If I were one of them, I would call a meeting with the House GOP to explain that if the GOP wants to pursue this strategy, I would be more than happy to meet with the Democrats behind closed doors and tell them where the bodies are buried.

That probably would not have the effect the House GOP had in mind.

George Capehart, Gastonia, N.C.

AD

Republicans initially argued that the whistleblower complaint lacked credibility because it was based in part on secondhand information, which would be inadmissible hearsay. Ironically, now that the complaint has been corroborated by witnesses with firsthand knowledge, they insist that the impeachment investigation is illegitimate unless the whistleblower is unmasked and forced to testify.

AD

This argument is a blatant attempt to divert attention from President Trump by putting the whistleblower on trial. It represents the type of abuse that the anonymity provisions of the whistleblower statute were enacted to prevent. The issue is whether Mr. Trump abused the powers of his office, and that issue should be decided based on the evidence gathered from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the facts.

The “whistleblower must testify” argument should be recognized as the bogus distraction it is and rejected.

AD

Joseph D. Evans, Springfield

Am I missing something here? As reported in the Nov. 8 news article “Bolton expressed alarm on Ukraine, but his other actions remain unclear,” former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, so why aren’t the mainstream media blowing up about this? Mr. Bolton (paid on the taxpayers’ dime) says he can’t testify before the American people, even under subpoena — but he can profit from a book deal?

AD

There’s something wrong with this picture: We pay tax dollars for an official who refuses to testify in an impeachment inquiry but can save all he knows to make profits with a book deal? Is this Oz or Wonderland?

AD

Karen Porter, Carrboro, N.C.

If Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were interested in the facts on the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine, he has the power to get them. He is chair of the subcommittee on federal spending oversight and emergency management, a member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and a member of the foreign relations subcommittee on Europe and regional security cooperation. Is he without the ability to start an investigation, to call witnesses, to convene a hearing himself?

Perhaps he could find something on the Bidens and then make his case for unfairness to President Trump, for moral equivalence. Until he does, he is just being a bad-faith actor.

John Cross, Burke

AD