The March 7 news article “House report faults Boeing, FAA in crashes” covered preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure regarding Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration’s decisions and actions that led to the fatal crashes of the Ethiopian and Lion Air 737 Max 8 aircraft. Boeing developed a software fix, known as the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, or MCAS, to address air-frame instability resulting from moving the 737 Max engines in a manner that changed the air-frame center of gravity and lift. The 737 Max air-frame changes and the MCAS should have been designated as critical systems changes from the outset and warranted a new aircraft certification, not an amendment to an earlier 737 certification.   

A new air-frame certification process for the 737 Max seems essential, not only to ensure that the aircraft’s airworthiness, flight stability and critical control systems are safe and reliable, but also so that future generations of 737 aircraft will not have similar issues and flight-safety risks. The record indicates that Boeing plans to use versions of the 737 Max 8 for the planned 737 Max 9 and 10, for longer-range and/or heavier payload flights. This raises the possibility that three generations of 737 aircraft could go forward with a flawed design.   

Frederick B. Wood, Arlington