A new air-frame certification process for the 737 Max seems essential, not only to ensure that the aircraft’s airworthiness, flight stability and critical control systems are safe and reliable, but also so that future generations of 737 aircraft will not have similar issues and flight-safety risks. The record indicates that Boeing plans to use versions of the 737 Max 8 for the planned 737 Max 9 and 10, for longer-range and/or heavier payload flights. This raises the possibility that three generations of 737 aircraft could go forward with a flawed design.
Frederick B. Wood, Arlington