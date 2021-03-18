Now, unfortunately, Mr. Arce appears to have reverted to a more one-sided and vengeful leadership style characteristic of Mr. Morales, who has returned to Bolivia and still wields considerable power. On March 13, the government jailed Ms. Áñez and two former members of her cabinet, threatening them with prosecution and long prison terms; warrants are out for several other former top officials. These actions follow an amnesty for Mr. Morales’s supporters accused of human rights violations while Ms. Áñez was in power, as well as the institution of de facto political loyalty tests for key government employees.

Mr. Arce’s government claims that it is merely enforcing laws against sedition that Ms. Áñez purportedly broke by fomenting a “coup” against Mr. Morales. Ms. Áñez is certainly not blameless in Bolivia’s problems, having governed high-handedly, including by trying, shortly after she took office, to shield security forces from punishment for sometimes deadly violence against pro-Morales protesters.

Yet Ms. Áñez, facing pressure from human rights advocates, withdrew that decree; and the accusation at the core of her arrest now — that she plotted with the Bolivian military and others to overthrow Mr. Morales — is at odds with historical reality. Mr. Morales lost power due to his own attempt to subvert the 2019 election — which Organization of American States (OAS) observers confirmed at the time — and the Bolivian people’s massive rejection of it in the streets. Ms. Áñez succeeded to the presidency under a tenuous but constitutionally prescribed emergency process; and, to her credit, she peacefully ceded power to Mr. Arce when he won last year.

Tens of thousands of Bolivians have taken to the streets in opposition to what Mr. Arce is now doing. Bolivia’s Catholic bishops have issued a statement against what they called an attempt to turn the justice system into a partisan weapon and to “create a false account of history, inventing the truth and manipulating the conscience of Bolivians.” The OAS secretariat also decried the arrest of Ms. Áñez, prompting Mr. Arce’s minister of justice to threaten OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro with prosecution.

The Bolivian government’s lawless course threatens further chaos, if not civil war and outright dictatorship, at a time when the country, among the hardest hit by covid-19 in the world, should be fighting the pandemic. The Biden administration should lead a regional effort to preserve democratic stability in this long-suffering country, lest crisis turn into catastrophe.

