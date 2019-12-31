It’s easy to overlook the fact that age cohorts are not monolithic and reality defies the generalizations we love to dump on generations. As the article suggested, millennials will complain about their kids, and their kids will resent their parents, and so on through the future. The larger decline over the years is in respect and civility broadly. In the Great Depression, kids probably did not blame their parents’ entire generation for the economic hardships and the Dust Bowl. Then and now, the bonds between the generations are obvious and strong, and that won’t change.