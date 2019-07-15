It was with sadness as an American citizen that I read of Kim Darroch’s resignation as the British ambassador to the United States [“Ambassador resigns in wake of Trump’s attacks,” news, July 11]. While I can appreciate the untenable situation that the leak of memos created, the memos were on the mark. There is the elephant in the room that is trampling on universal values — let alone American values. The substitute is disdain and incredible actions. The resignation seems to play into the hands of the current administration. May the diplomatic corps continue to show courage in the current political climate.

Barbara Elser, Philadelphia

