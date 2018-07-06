Mary-Ellen Deily is a copy editor in The Post’s Opinions department.

By late in the day on June 28, the rough outline of a terrible story had become clear: A gunman stormed the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis and fatally shot five people. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died that day, two others were injured, and a newspaper staff and community were left to mourn.

Annapolis is my hometown, and I grew up reading the Capital, so this horror story felt particularly personal. Clearly, I’m not alone.

In the images of the people mourning those killed and wounded in Annapolis are not just reporters and editors but also everyday people from Annapolis and the surrounding area, people who recognized that an attack on the Capital Gazette staff was an attack on our community.

For many of us, the Capital, the daily newspaper published by the Capital Gazette, is as much a part of Annapolis as the City Dock. It’s the paper of record for a community, and it’s also a reflection of the community.

Like Annapolis itself, the Capital Gazette papers are part of our nation’s history. British journalist William Parks launched the Maryland Gazette in 1727, according to the Capital Gazette website. And, in 1767, Anne Catharine Green “became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the newspaper fought the dreaded stamp tax that started the American Revolution.”

The Baltimore Sun reports, “In July 1776, the Gazette was one of the first newspapers to publish the Declaration of Independence, although it appeared on page 2; then, as now, local news took precedence.”

The Evening Capital, now simply the Capital, came along in 1884.

The Maryland Gazette may be famous because it published the Declaration of Independence. But a paper endears itself with the smaller things it does. Within the pages of the Capital, my family read profiles of prominent businesspeople and characters — Annapolis always had a lot of both. We clipped and saved honor roll appearances, scholastic and athletic award announcements, news about school plays, graduations, church events, friends’ successes. My engagement and wedding announcements ran in the Capital. So did my brother’s. And my father’s obituary. So have the obituaries of a lot of people I knew and cared about over the years.

My brother had a collection of “I beat Gross” bumper stickers as a testament to his sports knowledge. Joe Gross was the sports editor when we were growing up, and you could compete with him on sports prognostications. If you beat him, which my brother often did, you got a bumper sticker.

When Ed Casey, then the executive editor of the Evening Capital, came to my high school, I prepared my questions for him as if I were going to a White House news conference. When I got my chance to ask them, he answered respectfully. He didn’t talk down to me just because I was a teenager. In college, I wrote a few freelance articles for the Capital, and I learned Casey was kind and funny.

My mother moved to be closer to me a few years ago, and my brother has left town, too. We don’t get to Annapolis as much as we’d like. But reading about the vigils and seeing the reporters and the police officers and the politicians speak reminded me of what makes my hometown so great. Annapolitans know each other, and they care about each other. Is this the way it is in your hometown? It probably is.

It’s also reminded me that the much-talked-about gulf between the press and the people is what’s fake, not the news itself.

RIP Gerald Fischman, RIP Rob Hiaasen, RIP John McNamara, RIP Rebecca Smith, RIP Wendi Winters.