So General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Subaru, Nissan and Toyota are supporting President Trump’s rollback of fuel-efficiency standards and opposing California’s right to set its own emissions standards. Yet, we, the taxpayers, bailed out General Motors and Chrysler from bankruptcy from January 2009 to December 2013 to the tune of $80 billion. The way I see it, they are now throwing us under the bus by ignoring the irreparable environmental damage and taxpayer costs these decisions will cause.