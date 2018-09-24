As a pediatric cancer survivor, I cried when I read The Post’s Sept. 18 article “Girl’s life was normal. Then it wasn’t.” [Health & Science]. When I was 15, I received a lymphoma diagnosis. After two years of treatment and a bone-marrow transplant — which came with a 32 percent chance of survival — I beat the odds, but I know this isn’t the case for all patients.

As a research nurse coordinator today, I understand the parents’ agony just as much as the oncologist’s determination to try anything to change the course of cancer. Fortunately, we have palliative care sessions for teenagers, where the goal is to work with families to create an advance-care plan that gives the teen a voice in treatment decision-making, especially when outcomes are uncertain. This helps make the patient feel comfortable during standard care and throughout a medical crisis, and it captures a young patient’s wishes and helps put families at ease.

Discussions about end-of-life care and navigating unique medical situations aren’t easy and require careful planning, but families who engage in this process report having a greater quality of life, measured by overall peace, caregiver appraisal and family well-being.

Jessica Thompkins, Washington