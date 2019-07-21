Montel Medley and other graduates at Towson University’s graduation in May. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

I agree completely with Michelle Singletary’s July 17 Economy & Business column, “Community college should be a first choice for high school grads, not a last resort.” My son and daughter started at the a community college and transferred to a state university. When they were in college, tuition was not nearly what it is today, but they both graduated debt-free.

Transferring from the community college to Towson University did not hurt either one of them academically; in fact, my daughter graduated summa cum laude.

I applaud all the graduates after completing four years of college, regardless of where they studied their first two years.

Norma Bradbury, Mechanicsville

