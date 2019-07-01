The June 27 op-ed “Your car loan would be cheaper if dealers had to play fair” trotted out tired and disproved yarns about so-called overcharging of auto loans that consumers can obtain through the dealership. In fact, this narrative was investigated and thoroughly debunked by — wait for it — The Post.

Post Fact-Checker Glenn Kessler dug into these claims back in 2015 and slapped a whopping Four Pinocchios on those peddling the myth that “auto dealer markups cost consumers up to $26 billion a year.”

Because what was true then is just as true now: Dealer-arranged financing usually saves consumers money on their auto loans, because dealers have the ability to meet or beat any competing credit offers. And readers should ask themselves: Has my bank or credit union ever offered to do that?

The Post certainly isn’t shy about lauding its commitment to keeping us accountable to the facts. It shouldn’t stop now, particularly when it simply has to ask its own reporters what the facts are.

Peter Welch, Tysons

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

