Merely lowering admissions standards to selective high schools is a politically driven stopgap that places smart but underprepared young people in a competitive environment where, through no fault of their own, they are often overmatched, potentially doing further damage to their all-important sense of self-worth — a significant supporting factor for academic achievement.

The actual, much more difficult, more expensive and yet critical priority is for the lower and middle schools to improve their quality and develop programs that compensate for their students’ lack of environmental support, i.e., adequately preparing them for a rigorous education in high school — an important and laudable goal that the current system has consistently failed to achieve.