Regarding the Sept. 9 Metro article “Cardinal Wuerl announces ‘Season of Healing’ over church abuse scandal”:

Apparently this is Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s response to the faithful of the Washington archdiocese to address the church abuse scandal that is rocking the Catholic Church. While his objective may be well-intended, I suggest a “season of accountability” for the cardinal and the clergy. The members of the clergy need to stand up and do the right thing and reset their moral compass. The faithful would be better served by the cardinal’s resignation. Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick should be defrocked. The church’s complicity in protecting its own has lasted for decades and ruined thousands of lives. It reminds me of our collective response of “thoughts and prayers” that are always offered after too many mass shootings in this country. Prayers are not going to solve this issue. When we are talking about priestly abuse, zero tolerance can be the only answer.

Alice McCarthy, Rockville