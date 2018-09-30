The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington on Feb. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Sept. 27 Metro article “Ex-archdiocese official charged with fraud”:

It was amazing to realize the swiftness with which the Archdiocese of Washington “’immediately contacted the FBI and . . . completed an internal financial investigation” of the alleged embezzlement of nearly $45,000.

This must be a Catholic Church “follow the money” exercise of the highest priority. Too bad the American Catholic Church hasn’t exercised that same thoroughness, swiftness, openness and reporting to law enforcement officials when it comes to the many priests who have committed sexual crimes against so many innocent children and the many coverups by other priests, bishops and perhaps even the pope. Financial fraud and sexual abuse fraud should always be reported to law enforcement authorities.

What about the many nondisclosure settlements in which the Catholic Church has fraudulently violated its “responsible stewardship of the financial gifts generously entrusted to the Church by the faithful”? The Catholic Church should not be allowed to pick and choose which laws to address internally and which laws to address externally.

James Donaldson, Gaithersburg