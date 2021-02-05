The cautious start of the reopening of the city’s public school system — only a fraction of D.C. students returned to classrooms — is something that should be celebrated. The nearly year-long loss of in-person instruction has had a devastating impact on children. Not only have they suffered learning loss that for many — particularly children of color — may be irreparable, but also there has been harm to their mental and social well-being. Too much time has already been lost; as President Biden has advocated, there must be urgency in getting all children safely back in the classroom.

So thanks are in order to the D.C. teachers, principals and staff who showed up for the restart of in-person instruction targeting students who are most at risk. So worried were city and school officials that teachers might stay at home that they went to court, pointing out that strikes are illegal and seeking an injunction. The court has yet to rule and there is still the threat that classrooms could again be shuttered. Members of the Washington Teachers Union are scheduled to vote in the coming days to authorize the executive board to set a date and conditions for collective action, up to and including a strike.

School officials spent more than 100 hours hammering out a memorandum of understanding with the union dealing with health and safety matters. The city spent $34 million to make buildings safer and the mayor made teachers a priority to get vaccinations. Union officials said some aspects of the memorandum are not being met, but an arbitrator determined that, except for two schools, all standards were complied with.

Of course, the union must be vigilant about ensuring the safety of teachers. But it is hard to take seriously its claim of wanting kids back in school when it seems to continually set up roadblocks. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that schools can safely reopen, even without all teachers being vaccinated. The experience of schools that have opened shows protocols such as mask mandates, social distancing, testing and small cohorts of students — all things D.C. schools are doing — work. School-based covid cases have been rare.

Good, then, that Antwon, the foster son of Kevin McGilly, got a seat for in-person learning at Eastern High School. Antwon has special education needs and is taking classes to prepare him for independent living as an adult; he was slipping behind. Mr. McGilly told Post reporters he was “delighted,” but he made an observation we can’t help but agree with. “Two Fridays ago, restaurants reopened for indoor dining. And my kid was invited to go back to school for a half a day a week. I still think there is something wrong with that.”

