Fishermen clean their catch along a beach in downtown George Town in the Cayman Islands in August 2012. (David McFadden/AP)

Anne Applebaum’s June 16 op-ed, “A perfectly legal form of bribery,” missed the mark about conducting business in the Cayman Islands. She failed to acknowledge that the Cayman Islands has been recognized by U.S. authorities as a strong partner in combating corruption, money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development gives the Cayman Islands the same rating for transparency and information sharing as countries such as Canada and England. By law, information collected through Cayman’s verified ownership regime is available to law enforcement and tax authorities through existing information-sharing channels between the Cayman Islands government and other countries, including the United States.

Just last month, senior FBI official Steven M. D’Antuono told a Senate committee that the Cayman Islands provides “immense value” in combating financial crime. He noted beneficial ownership information is able to be provided to law enforcement within 24 hours of a request to support investigations by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Although the Cayman Islands charges zero corporate income tax, investments are subject to all the relevant taxes owed in their home jurisdiction. Under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, the Cayman Islands proactively shares tax information with the relevant U.S. tax authorities.

Jude Scott, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

The writer is chief executive of Cayman Finance.

Read more letters to the editor.