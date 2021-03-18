It can’t be stressed enough that public health is not only about science. It is also about guiding a population in the face of danger. One of the most potent and vital lessons of the past year is that the U.S. government must take the lead in persuading people to follow the science and believe in actions that are based on it, especially when they call for sacrifice. Mr. Trump failed at this.

Dr. Walensky wisely has begun her term with a review to cleanse the CDC’s guidance documents of Trump-era politics. The review identified some CDC documents that were, incredibly, “not primarily authored” by staff, or that used language that was less directive than warranted, given the scientific evidence. The review identified three documents that have been removed from the agency’s website, including a controversial guidance issued last August that concluded it wasn’t necessary to test people who were infected but asymptomatic, and another that delivered a strong argument for school reopenings and played down the health risks. Anne Schuchat, the agency’s principal deputy director, who conducted the review, stopped short of pointing fingers at how this happened, but reports in the media had earlier disclosed that Mr. Trump’s political appointees in Washington leaned heavily on the CDC last year to toe the line. Mr. Trump’s statements often ran counter to the science, insisting that the virus would go away, or that a useless drug, hydroxychloroquine, was a cure, or that soaring U.S. caseloads were caused by too much diagnostic testing.

Dr. Schuchat’s recommendations include that the CDC post scientific briefs prominently so that people can see the evidence underlying its conclusions. Dr. Walensky said she would do this, and promised to rededicate the agency to science, transparency and clarity. The CDC traditionally had a role as the chief point of information in a public health crisis, but the Trump team muzzled the agency in the early months of the pandemic. Dr. Walensky is reversing this with frequent appearances at briefings, but the rebuilding must be extended well beyond the pandemic so the CDC is again held in high esteem as a source of public health advice and information.

President Biden has yet to pick a new leader of the Food and Drug Administration, an agency that regulates a huge swath of the American economy. The White House should hasten to decide. The FDA was also bruised by some of Mr. Trump’s errors and needs strong leadership.

