A 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. (Michelle R. Smith/AP)

In his April 26 Friday Opinion essay, “The Supreme Court can’t let the census become a weapon,” former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. used classic fearmongering tactics to argue that the Trump administration had nefarious aims when deciding to add a citizenship question back to the 2020 Census.

Mr. Holder’s sad display of partisanship was full of bluster but low on substance. He failed to answer the one question that matters most: Why don’t we want to know how many U.S. citizens live in the United States? Soliciting citizenship information is not a new practice. The Census Bureau collects citizenship information every year. State and federal entities solicit and collect citizenship data for a variety of reasons. The collection of citizenship information as part of a population census is so common among other countries that the United Nations recommends it as a best practice. Mr. Holder knows these facts but ignored them to attack the president.

The Trump administration’s actions are not new or controversial. Fearmongering should stop.

Jim Jordan, Washington

The writer, who represents Ohio in the House, is the ranking Republican on the Oversight and Reform Committee.