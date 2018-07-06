The July 3 editorial “Good news, bad news for disability insurance” acknowledged the improved status of the Social Security Disability Insurance program and the merits of removing barriers to work for those beneficiaries able and eager to return to the workforce. As noted, those on SSDI today face a “binary choice between work and benefits.” For more than two decades, people with disabilities and their allies have pressed for changes to enhance work incentives in the program. Among the most critical changes is “allowing benefits to phase out gradually as earnings from employment rise.” There are nuances to any such policy change, but advocates welcome such a conversation.

Susan Prokop, Washington

The writer is senior associate advocacy director for the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The July 3 editorial on the Social Security Disability Insurance program stated, “SSDI’s rules require that applicants be unable to engage in any significant paid work, giving them every incentive to cease working completely to qualify and avoid paid rehabilitation — that is, to exit the labor force for good.” Though I understand the rationale for this unfortunate comment that will excite Republicans by implying that SSDI applicants don’t want to work, the proof is otherwise.

For eight years, I was executive director of a free medical clinic. Most patients who were seeking disability were quite debilitated and seemed deserving of a disability classification. However, applying for SSDI is a demeaning, grueling process geared toward educated and persistent people, not to those without a high school education and with no money for an attorney. Furthermore, data that increased job opportunity since the recession has led to a downturn in SSDI applications conflicts with SSDI incentives enticing people to stop working. Most people would rather work than have a disabling condition.

Ellen Swecker, Harrisonburg, Va.