What a treat reading the Feb. 12 front-page article “ ‘The intelligence coup of the century’,” which detailed how the CIA hoodwinked a number of nations into purchasing bugged encryption technology from a front company in Switzerland. The encryption machines were brilliantly rigged to let the CIA and West German intelligence read would-be secret communications by the mullahs in Iran among others. Alas, China and the Soviet Union didn’t take the bait. Still, what an amazing coup. I was still smiling as I closed my made-in-China laptop on which I read the article.