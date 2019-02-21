Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) holds a news conference with fellow members of Congress to announce Green New Deal legislation outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Eugene Robinson had it exactly correct in his Feb. 19 op-ed, “The Green New Deal is audacious. It should be.” Those pragmatic politicians and even moderates seem so dubious. I don’t understand why. The Green New Deal is a goal, a guideline for new legislation and industrial development. Nowhere in this deal is a funding request or requirement. Every politician who can read and think should support this. It is not free medical care or free education. It is a path to clean, breathable air and the reduction or at least slowing of global warming.

Howard Pedolsky, Rockville

Reducing emissions of carbon dioxide is essential for averting very serious damage from climate change.

However, wishful thinking will not get us there. Eugene Robinson and proponents of the Green New Deal are almost Trumpian in their dismissal of inconvenient facts and the analyses of experts in energy.

Various studies from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and other organizations have shown that it is possible but also difficult and expensive to achieve an 80 percent reduction by 2050. The chances of achieving a 100 percent reduction by 2035 would be essentially zero — even if we had a president who could understand real facts.

The problem is urgent, but we must take a rational and thoughtful approach to solving it.

Alan Crane, Silver Spring