Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that he was closing the state investigation into the April 21 death of Brown with no charges against the three deputies who shot him because he used his car as a “deadly weapon” and officers believed they were in danger. “The facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably, and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger,” he said as he narrated snippets of officers’ body-camera footage.
But the footage shared at Tuesday’s news conference by Mr. Womble — unlike the video that unambiguously chronicled George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer — is open to more interpretation. Reporters questioned whether Brown was fleeing or targeting officers, the wisdom of firing (14 times) into a car in a residential neighborhood and why officers couldn’t have just allowed Brown to leave and seek to arrest him later. “They simply couldn’t let him go,” Mr. Womble said.
Mr. Womble may have reached the right judgment about the criminal liability of officers, but there were problems with how this case was handled that have undermined public confidence in the outcome. There should have been prompt and full disclosure of the body-camera footage, but because of a North Carolina law requiring a judge’s approval, that has yet to happen. Mr. Womble was able to select — critics say cherry-pick — the footage that buttressed his case. And the public is still largely in the dark about the confusing sequence of events.
The governor, as well as members of Brown’s family, had pushed for a special prosecutor with no ties to local police, but Mr. Womble refused. He seems to think it a badge of honor that he handled this fraught case, but he would have better served the public who elected him by allowing an outside review. A task force created last summer in the wake of Floyd’s death to ensure racial equity in North Carolina’s criminal justice system had recommended use of special prosecutors to investigate police-involved shootings.
A federal civil rights investigation is underway in this case, and some civil rights activists are pushing for the Justice Department to launch a pattern and practice review of law enforcement in Pasquotank County. Sending a SWAT team to serve warrants on a man not known to carry weapons and then surrounding him while he is seated behind the wheel of a car seems almost designed to end violently. “This was a terrible and tragic outcome. And we could do better,” said Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II. On that, there should be agreement.