Regarding the April 22 Style article “The personification of luxury”:

The trend toward giving apartment buildings and condominiums personal names apparently owes a great deal to brand marketing firms that claim that a human name can add “authenticity” to an otherwise indistinguishable modern building. While millennials may enjoy life in a building named for a high school buddy (the Joshua, the Jason, the Eliot, the Adele, et al.), what am I to make of the Darcy in my native Bethesda? The only Darcy I know is the smoldering, uber-masculine hero of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” I happen to be looking for a place to live, but why would I want to settle in a place named for someone played by a young Colin Firth? I don’t look anything like Colin Firth and wouldn’t wish to be humbled and humiliated every time I entered.

Thomas Calhoun, Bethesda