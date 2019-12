Much has been written about Republican hypocrisy in support of ballooning deficits to fund a giddy spending spree, such as in Ken Derow’s Dec. 23 letter, “Debt matters.” It’s all about buying off voters in next year’s election. Make no mistake, however. Should the GOP prevail in 2020, we will see a devastating correction, sparing corporate profits and the wealthy at the expense of social programs, health care, education and the environment.