A Star of David is seen on the robe of an Ethiopian Jewish clergyman during the 'Sigd' holiday prayer in Jerusalem in November 2012. (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

The Sept. 29 Metro article “As High Holidays begin, Jews of color speak out” was interesting. It seemed odd, however, that it focused on the difficult times that nonwhite Jews have despite a more than 1,000 percent increase in nonwhite Jews in the United States since the 1970s (from 1 percent to 11 percent). More discussion of this dramatic change would have been helpful. Consider how thousands of Ethiopian Jews were welcomed to Israel after more than 2,000 years of isolation.

In any case, the openness of the Jewish religion to converts is to be commended.

Richard Mudge, Potomac

