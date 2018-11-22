Friends, family and supporters of Bijan Ghaisar gather in Washington on Nov. 17, the first anniversary of his fatal shooting by U.S. Park Police. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The Nov. 18 editorial “365 days and, still, zero answers” noted the first anniversary of the shooting and killing by U.S. Park Police of Bijan Ghaisar as he sat unarmed in his car. Ghaisar was driving on the George Washington Parkway when his car was hit from behind in a minor fender bender. He drove away, was followed by Park Service Police, pulled over twice, but drove away as Park Police approached his car with their guns drawn. He was shot the third time he pulled over.

Ghaisar, 25, grew up, lived and worked as an accountant for his father in McLean. He was part of our community, and we are saddened by his loss.

A year later, the Park Police and FBI have not disclosed who the Park Police officers were, why the shooting took place or other information from their investigation. They have not provided the transparency and accountability that are critical for trust and safety for the community and the police. The Park Police and FBI need to share that information as soon as possible.

In contrast, the Fairfax County police followed the Park Police in pursuit of Ghaisar and recorded the shooting on a dashboard camera. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. released the recording shortly after the shooting.

Dale Stein, McLean

The writer is president of

the McLean Citizens Association.

The National Park Service has failed to disclose details of the year-old shooting of an unarmed driver. Coincidentally, there was a hearing Nov. 15 before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at which the proposed new director of the Park Service, David Vela, testified. Although the hearing lasted more than two hours, Mr. Vela was not asked a single question about the Ghaisar case.

One reason for this may be that the hearing included two other nominees: an assistant energy secretary and a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Perhaps if each nominee received his or her own hearing, senators could better evaluate each individual and the Ghaisar case would have received the publicity it deserves.

Laurence Pearl, Washington