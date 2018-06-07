While the June 4 front-page article “China is increasingly closing the science gap” said much that is true about China’s advances in science and technology, it failed to give due weight to two facts. First is that China has gained far more from us than we have from it. For example, China has downloaded manifold more terabytes of information from us through the global, high-speed broadband scientific communication network known as GLORIAD, partly funded by the National Science Foundation, than we have from China. China has also gained immeasurably from sending students to train in the United States, many of whom are now returning permanently to China.

Second is that China’s science and technology ultimately are controlled from the top by the Communist Party that aims at outpacing the United States in every sphere, including the ability to project power globally.

Yes, we should continue to engage, but we should drop the idealistic belief that we all stand equally to gain by scientific collaboration and realize that China has done and always will do what is best for it, as determined by its leaders, and that we should do what is best for us.

Alex DeAngelis, Pawleys Island, S.C.

The writer was director of East Asian and Pacific Programs of the National Science Foundation and director of the NSF’s office within the U.S. Embassy in China from 2008 to 2010.

The June 4 front-page article “China is increasingly closing the science gap” is the perfect cautionary tale for those who would argue that the United States can “save” money by cutting funding to basic research. The United States has been the world’s most powerful economy for decades, largely because past administrations prioritized investment in its research universities and science-focused government agencies — the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the Energy Department, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and NASA come to mind.

It is heartening to see that there appears to be bipartisan support in Congress to increase these budgets substantially. And it would be worthwhile for all Americans to pressure these agencies to increase support to young researchers. Especially in the life sciences, the time before a scientist gets his or her first independent grants is far too long. Our future is deeply dependent on tomorrow’s scientific and technological advances.

Ellis Rubinstein, New York

The writer is president and chief executive of the New York Academy of Sciences.