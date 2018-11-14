In his Nov. 11 op-ed, “On this World War I anniversary, let’s not celebrate Woodrow Wilson,” Michael Beschloss implored us to honor the soldiers while recognizing the failures of the Wilson presidency. This occasion also allows us to reappraise Wilson’s successor, Warren G. Harding, an underappreciated president who inherited a weakened presidency, faced a strong Congress and nevertheless made lasting accomplishments.

Harding reversed Wilson’s racist policy of firing black Americans by rehiring blacks. Harding was the only candidate proposing that the federal government act to end lynchings. Harding refused to respond to racist critics accusing him of having black ancestors because he thought it dishonorable to disclaim a heritage because of race. As president, Harding declared to an audience in Alabama that Jim Crow was un-American.

Harding gave amnesty to 800 antiwar protesters incarcerated by Wilson’s administration, including the socialist Eugene V. Debs. He brought us through a sharp postwar depression, reorganized the federal budgeting process and convened the first international maritime disarmament convention. Despite the Senate’s rejection of the League of Nations, Harding continued our representation with “observers.”

Wilson for too long has gotten a pass on his many failures, and Harding has been unfairly maligned.

Gary Reams, Mason Neck

Historian Michael Beschloss cited the passage of the Espionage Act in giving President Woodrow Wilson “extraordinary power.” Sure did, but the title of the act is misleading. It was not about espionage but domestic dissent and the abrogation of First Amendment rights.

Under its provisions, Postmaster General Albert S. Burleson could confiscate any mailed newspapers that “embarrass or hamper the government in conducting the war.” Socialist Charles Schenck was sentenced to 10 years in prison for printing and mailing pamphlets encouraging men not to submit to the draft. Film producer Robert Goldstein was charged with treason under the act for making a film about the Revolutionary War, “The Spirit of ’76,” depicting Britain, now our ally, as the enemy. The government contended that it was a pro-German propaganda film. In federal court, the case was ironically titled United States v. The Spirit of ’76. Goldstein was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Otts Laupus, Elkridge

As a veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, I disagree with Michael Beschloss’s op-ed criticizing President Woodrow Wilson as a wartime commander. It is easy for armchair experts to trash presidents who are not around to defend themselves.

Wilson was awarded the 1920 Nobel Peace Prize for expertly managing the 18-month U.S. participation in World War I and origination of the League of Nations. Today, the Woodrow Wilson Center in the District provides the nation’s key nonpartisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue to inform actionable ideas for the policy community. Wilson also supported the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote. So, I say let’s celebrate Wilson’s contributions.

Joseph DeBor, Arlington