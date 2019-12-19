Regarding the Dec. 16 Metro article “Battle flag theft in Va. cemetery is a mystery”:

I am a Civil War history enthusiast. I have attended historical presentations by our local chapter of the Maryland Sons of Confederate Veterans. In light of the contention surrounding the Confederate battle flag, I wonder why the Sons of Confederate Veterans do not use one of the official flags of the Confederacy to honor their ancestors, especially on their graves. The battle flag is contaminated with ill will and should be avoided.

Earl Schaffer, Severna Park

The graves of former Confederate soldiers should not be desecrated, just as the graves of all people should be respected. Virginia law prohibits “the willful or malicious destruction, mutilation, injury or removal of flowers, wreaths, vases or other ornaments in a church, on church property, on a grave or in a cemetery.” Therefore, Confederate flags should not have been removed from the cemetery in Harrisonburg.

However, these soldiers were traitors to the United States. The Confederate battle flag represents support for slavery, murder and racism. Individuals may choose to live in the fantasy world that displaying the Confederate flag is somehow an innocent act. It is not. Malevolence should not be acceptable by people who describe themselves as “gentlemen” or anyone else.

Jerome A. Paulson, Alexandria