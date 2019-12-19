Earl Schaffer, Severna Park
The graves of former Confederate soldiers should not be desecrated, just as the graves of all people should be respected. Virginia law prohibits “the willful or malicious destruction, mutilation, injury or removal of flowers, wreaths, vases or other ornaments in a church, on church property, on a grave or in a cemetery.” Therefore, Confederate flags should not have been removed from the cemetery in Harrisonburg.
However, these soldiers were traitors to the United States. The Confederate battle flag represents support for slavery, murder and racism. Individuals may choose to live in the fantasy world that displaying the Confederate flag is somehow an innocent act. It is not. Malevolence should not be acceptable by people who describe themselves as “gentlemen” or anyone else.
Jerome A. Paulson, Alexandria