In reading the March 5 Metro article “In W.Va., a lost graveyard and an unsolved mystery,” I was struck by one sentence: “The American military has long prided itself on the faithfulness with which it recovers the remains of those who died in conflict.” Interestingly, in the aftermath of the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, just 50 miles north of Harpers Ferry, the Union dead were quickly buried, many in the new Gettysburg National Cemetery, where President Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address in November of that year. The corpses of more than 3,000 Confederate soldiers were left to rot where they fell, or shoveled over into mass, shallow graves. And there they lay, for nearly 10 years. Finally, in 1873, it was not the U.S. military but the Ladies Memorial Association in Wake County, N.C., that began to organize the sacred task of interring those remains.