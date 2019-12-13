The propaganda that was spewed after the defeat of the slave empire — that the Civil War was about states’ rights and that the Confederate flag is a symbol of independence and freedom — became the basis for Jim Crow and, for well more than a century, civil rights abuses. White power and defense of an economic and social system based on human bondage lie at the heart of the Lost Cause.
The corrosive influence of the Lost Cause myth fits perfectly into the racist and divisive themes President Trump and his supporters are poisoning the nation with. No state is more enthusiastic in support of the most recent version of a Lost Cause savior than South Carolina.
Blaming the media has become standard propaganda for the far right. “Today’s political climate” is fouled not by the media, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude, but by the hate-filled rhetoric that comes from Mr. Trump’s mouth and from his most extreme supporters. Ms. Haley ought to know better.
Jeffry White, Washington