In her Dec. 12 op-ed, “The Confederate flag and outrage culture,” former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the Confederate battle flag is a “noble” symbol for some people. It is not noble. It is a symbol of one of the cruelest systems of human degradation and oppression ever devised. For Americans who understand and honor the sacrifice of those who fought to end slavery and save the Union, the Confederate flag is hateful and destructive. Preserving the flag as a historical artifact is its only legitimate value.